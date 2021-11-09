SoCheers announces two new appointments

Talking about the new team members, Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers, said, “We have quite significantly grown in the past few years in terms of clients and people both. Therefore, we wanted to further strengthen and have some seasoned leaders to drive the teams. Recently adding Aanchal Kohli to the team was a step in that direction and now we’re doubly excited to have Jaideep and Randal, who come with a wide array of experiences and have led some high-performance teams and brands in their respective professional stints. Interestingly, both the leaders tend to understand the evolution of digital and its acceptance in the years gone by as well as foresee its growth to come. I am confident that with such synchronized synergies, the agency will surely touch newer heights as we gear up to expand our client base to more markets as well as up the game with our existing brands.”