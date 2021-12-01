Sociowash elevates Surbhi Allagh to Business Head - Mumbai

With a growing team and acquisition of new brands, Sociowash Mumbai announces Surbhi Allagh to lead and build Sociowash in Mumbai.
Sociowash, one of the leading creative and digital agencies in the country, has named Surbhi Allagh as their new Business Head - Mumbai. With more than half a decade’s worth of experience in the advertising industry and close to 4 years in the organization, Surbhi has a clear understanding of the advertising industry and Sociowash’s culture that needs to be built in Mumbai.
Hired as a Creative Lead and soon promoted as the agency’s Creative Director, Surbhi is also an instructor at the Sociowash Digital Agency and is currently helping build Sociowash Studios, a new venture that is soon to be launched by the organization.
Commenting on this recent promotion, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash said, “Surbhi joined us in February 2018 as a Creative Lead. While working with a team of over 50 individuals, she has built a massive pipeline of future leaders. She then took the challenge to set up Sociowash in Mumbai, having acquired and created a strong brand portfolio comprising names like P&G, Viacom18, UpGrad, Voot, Starbucks, Big Bazaar, Nykaa and more. We are excited and confident that Surbhi will lead Sociowash in Mumbai to greater heights.”
Allagh has worked in a plethora of profiles ranging from programming executive to brand stylist before joining Sociowash.
“I am really excited to take this leap with Sociowash. Over the last few years, we’ve established ourselves as one of the go-to creative digital agencies for brands across genres and the next few years would aim at setting up a strong team in place along with accelerated growth. While the pandemic years emphasized on the need to strengthen our teams and processes across the agency, the next years would aim at further scaling the business while continuing to add value.”, said Surbhi.