Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as new Managing Director

“We are thrilled to have Vinit at Sony Music Entertainment India,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, president, corporate strategy and market development, Sony Music Entertainment Asia and the Middle East. “His expertise, wide breadth of experience, steadfast belief in supporting artists and focus on placing creativity at the center, all while driving strategic and commercial growth, makes him ideal for our company. I am confident that he will achieve our aspirations for this important market. I would also like to thank Rajat who has done an excellent job elevating our business and we wish him all the best for the future.”