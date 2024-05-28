Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee as new CEO: Reports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Banerjee will replace NP Singh, who recently announced his decision to resign from Sony after a 25-year tenure.
According to a source cited in the reports, Banerjee has stepped down from his roles at Disney's India division, including serving as the head of content for its streaming platform, Hotstar, and overseeing business operations for the company's TV channels in Hindi-speaking markets.
Banerjee initiated his career journey at Aaj Tak, then transitioned to Star News in 2004, assuming roles as a prime-time anchor and senior producer. In 2008, he made a significant move to Star India, spearheading content strategy for the network's regional entertainment channels. He played a pivotal role in the expansion into new territories with the launch of Star Jalsha in Bengal and Star Pravah in Maharashtra.
His impact continued as he assumed the role of head of content strategy for Star Plus in 2009. He was promoted to general manager of Star Plus in 2013. Subsequently, in 2015, he assumed leadership of the Content Studio, marking another milestone in his career journey.
Banerjee got a master’s degree in filmmaking and TV production from the Mass Communications Research Centre at Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi. He completed his undergraduate studies in history at St Stephens College, Delhi.