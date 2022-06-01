Sony’s Vivek Krishnani is IN10 Media Network’s soon-to-be-launched film division’s CEO

Krishnani was Sony Picture Films India’s MD before this move.
IN10 Media Network has announced the appointment of Vivek Krishnani as the Chief Executive Officer of its soon-to-be-launched film division.
Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network said in a release, “Vivek is a valuable and phenomenal addition to the IN10 Media Network family. His experience in the industry makes him an ideal team leader to boost our content creation studios.”
He added, “The entertainment industry has undergone a rapid consumption change and witnessing tremendous growth in larger-than-life cinema. Hence, we believe it is the right time to start the ball rolling.”
On the appointment, the release quoted Vivek Krishnani: “IN10 Media Network is at a new growth phase and I am happy to play an active role in the growth story. I am excited to help lead and build a sustainable and scalable film business for the group and to create compelling content for audiences in India and across the globe. We will curate stories that are rooted in the cultural fabric and also bring scale to the visual experience to meet the growing content needs of the audiences.”
With over 25 years of experience, Krishnani has worked at places such as Fox Star Studios (now Star Studios), Turner International India, Star India, Radio City, and Lowe Lintas.