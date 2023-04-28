Sports for All (SFA) apppoints Reuben Pandian as Chief Strategy Officer for India

Commenting on the appointment founders Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi, Sports for All (SFA), shared, "Reuben comes with seasoned leadership in understanding every stakeholder associated with Sports, in the country. Being an ardent sports enthusiast and a certified youth coach, Reuben brings to table skillsets that are naturally aligned to our vision and goals. His rich experience of 28 years in various aspects of marketing, product development, and digital commerce combined with his passion for sports and fitness, will be instrumental in driving SFA’s strategic initiatives. At Sports for All (SFA), passion for sports is the common thread that stitches our ecosystem together. We are confident that Reuben’s presence will inspire the building of a strong community of champions in sports.”