Srikanth Subramanian joins Angel One Wealth as co-founder and CEO

Srikanth Subramanian has joined as co-founder and CEO of Angel One Wealth. He comes with more than 20 years of experience in investment and wealth management business. He joins from Kotak Cherry, the digital wealth management arm run by Kotak Mahindra Bank. Other co-founders include Shobhit Mathur and Dharmendra Jain.
Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and MD, Angel One, said, “The wealth management business has witnessed significant growth over the last decade with rising affluents in our country. We believe this space is ripe for a digital disruption. With the addition of such accomplished leaders to our team, we aim to not only accelerate this growth but also enhance our presence in the full-stack financial services space. The expertise of Srikanth and his team aligns seamlessly with this vision of ours. As we navigate the dynamic financial landscape, their strategic contributions will be pivotal in propelling Angel One to new heights.”
Srikanth Subramanian, co-founder and CEO, Angel One Wealth said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Angel One Group and build a tech-led omnichannel wealth management business. The innovative digital approach and established market position perfectly complements our goal of providing comprehensive financial solutions that cater to the evolving landscape of India. We are primed to democratise access to wealth management."
With each of the co-founders having domain expertise of about two decades and a foundation in technology, the company aims to grow in the WealthTech space.