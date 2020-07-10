Sumit Walia leaves Oppo India

He has been its vice president, product and marketing since 2019.
Sumit Walia has parted ways with Oppo India where he was vice president, product and marketing. He had joined the Chinese phone maker in April 2019.
He had told afaqs! in a previous interview after joining Oppo India, "What I have been tasked with is primarily getting local insights in terms of consumer behaviour, products, marketing, content, vernacular, etc."
“Sumit Walia has decided to take the next step in his professional career and part ways with OPPO. We thank Sumit for his relentless service and leadership at OPPO India and wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” Oppo India said in a press statement.
Before Oppo India, Walia enjoyed a nine-year stint with Samsung. He had joined the electronics giant in 2010 as a product manager and left the organisation in 2019 as director.
Walia also had stints at Tata Tele Business Services, Huawei Technologies, LG Electronics, and Videocon Services in a career that spans over 15 years.
Oppo India is one of India's leading handset brands and according to Counterpoint Research, it was the second-fastest growing brand (+83%) after realme (+119%) in Q1 2020.
But, the phone maker along with other Chinese phone brands are facing heat from the Indian public due to rising anti-China sentiment after the skirmish between soldiers from both sides at the Galwan Valley.