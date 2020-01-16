“I'm tasked with getting local insights”: Sumit Walia, OPPO India

There is a pre-4G and post-4G era. 4G brought along high penetration and affordable data, triggering unique smartphone user behaviour - binge consumption of entertainment, online gaming, photography, people building careers as influencers, etc. The app ecosystem, hardware and data are crossbreeding.

What consumers demand from their devices is at an all-time high, whether it is battery life, faster charging or a better camera. We have a portfolio to cater to all; we introduced the first water drop display to get the best screen to body ratio, for instance. Fast charging came about due to consumers’ requirement of ‘snacking charge’ as against long-term charging like charging the phone overnight. We are keeping an eye out for all this.

India is extremely fragmented and has many Indias within it. Finding the next need gap is the biggest challenge. While it is a daunting task, it’s also an opportunity. We have strategically invested in many things to gather insights about consumers and the next wave of technology that we can leverage.