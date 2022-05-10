SuperBottoms on boards Saumya Agrawal as Head- Ecommerce

SuperBottoms, the baby care brand, as part of its’ rapid growth plans announced today the appointment of Saumya Agrawal as its Head of e-commerce. Reporting into Pallavi Utagi, co-founder & CEO of SuperBottoms, Saumya will lead the e-commerce operations with focus on scaling it up rapidly. In her last role, Saumya was with Flipkart as Sr.Brand Manager looking after babycare and personal care segments. Prior to Flipkart, she was with Titan as Manager- Digital and E-commerce. SuperBottoms was recently recognized by Inc. 42 as the 4th fastest growing d2c brand in India and among the top 50 d2c Indian brands (the only one from the category it operates in).