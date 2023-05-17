Suranjana Ghosh appointed as The Head Of Marico Innovation Foundation

Suranjana will lead MIF’s future campaigns and accelerate existing programs to expand the footprint of the foundation in supporting innovations.
Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) has announced Suranjana Ghosh as the new Head of the Foundation. Suranjana will lead the charge to catalyse the innovation ecosystem through the foundation’s flagship programs and bring the perspective of her diverse experience across business and social impact sectors to this role. She has taken over from Priya Kapadia and will be reporting to Harsh Mariwala, Founder, Marico Innovation Foundation.
Suranjana is an expert in International Development, Business Transformation, Brand and Product Marketing with 20 years of experience across FMCG (L'Oréal, Kellogg), broadcast media (BBC World News, CNBC-TV18) and the social impact sector (Dasra, Newsworthy Studio, Power for All). In the social impact sector, she has contributed to projects funded by The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, CIFF and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Throughout her diverse career, she has developed and executed innovative strategies and established systems and processes to drive behaviour change, communities of action, business growth and efficiencies.
“Suranjana’s extensive experience is an asset to MIF. Her versatile leadership in forging communities that drive meaningful action and change, make her well positioned to drive the ambitions of the Foundation to support and nurture breakthrough innovations," said Harsh Mariwala, Founder, Marico Innovation Foundation.
Speaking on her appointment, Suranjana Ghosh, head, Marico Innovation Foundation, said, “In the next phase of India’s economic journey, a robust innovation ecosystem is key to exponential growth. This opportunity allows me to drive meaningful change by supporting innovations to create positive economic, social, and environmental impact for the country.”
In her previous role as the Global Director of Partnerships and Campaigns at Power for All, Suranjana developed and lead multi-stakeholder campaigns and high-impact partnerships across Africa and India to drive advocacy and market activation for accelerating renewable energy access.
Suranjana is a keen inclusion champion who has campaigned in a personal capacity for the dignified screening of disabled people at Indian airports and is a consistent supporter of causes benefiting children battling Cancer and disabled youth from underprivileged backgrounds. She is a Master's in Advertising and Communication Management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management and holds a Certificate in Digital Marketing from New York University.