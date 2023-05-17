Suranjana Ghosh appointed as The Head Of Marico Innovation Foundation

Suranjana is an expert in International Development, Business Transformation, Brand and Product Marketing with 20 years of experience across FMCG (L'Oréal, Kellogg), broadcast media (BBC World News, CNBC-TV18) and the social impact sector (Dasra, Newsworthy Studio, Power for All). In the social impact sector, she has contributed to projects funded by The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, CIFF and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Throughout her diverse career, she has developed and executed innovative strategies and established systems and processes to drive behaviour change, communities of action, business growth and efficiencies.