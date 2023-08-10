Suryadeep Basiya takes charge as Head of Gujarati Category at Shemaroo Entertainment

Suryadeep Basiya's appointment is effective immediately, and he will report to Arpit Mankar.
Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the appointment of Suryadeep Basiya as the Head of the Gujarati Category. This strategic move reflects Shemaroo's commitment to further enrich its content offerings and create engaging experiences for its audience in the dynamic entertainment landscape.
With a demonstrated track record in the media and entertainment industry, Suryadeep has made significant contributions during his tenure at CineMan Productions and Zibanka Media Services. Notably, in 2021, he co-founded Oho Gujarati and served as the CEO, successfully establishing it as a prominent player in the Gujarati content domain. Suryadeep Basiya's appointment is effective immediately, and he will report to Arpit Mankar.
Arpit Mankar, head of non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment, commented "We're excited to extend a warm welcome to Suryadeep, who joins Shemaroo as the Head of the Gujarati Category. His impressive journey and achievements stand as proof of his visionary prowess in the media and entertainment realm. His deep experience in the Gujarati Entertainment industry across films, web series and digital content will play a pivotal part in nurturing a strategic direction for our Gujarati category. We look forward to the fresh perspectives he brings to the table and his role in expanding the Gujarati content portfolio."
Expressing his excitement, Suryadeep Basiya shared, "I'm thrilled to embark on a new chapter with Shemaroo, aiming to have a significant impact on the brand and its operations. The rich cultural tapestry of Gujarati content holds immense potential, and together with the talented team at Shemaroo, I am committed to delivering experiences that resonate with audiences far and wide. This journey presents an incredible opportunity to redefine the Gujarati entertainment landscape and create meaningful connections through storytelling."
Suryadeep Basiya's appointment aligns with Shemaroo's strategic vision to continuously adapt and cater to the evolving preferences of its viewers. His proven ability to drive successful ventures and his entrepreneurial spirit will be instrumental in shaping the future of Shemaroo's Gujarati content offerings.