Suryadeep Basiya takes charge as Head of Gujarati Category at Shemaroo Entertainment

Arpit Mankar, head of non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment, commented "We're excited to extend a warm welcome to Suryadeep, who joins Shemaroo as the Head of the Gujarati Category. His impressive journey and achievements stand as proof of his visionary prowess in the media and entertainment realm. His deep experience in the Gujarati Entertainment industry across films, web series and digital content will play a pivotal part in nurturing a strategic direction for our Gujarati category. We look forward to the fresh perspectives he brings to the table and his role in expanding the Gujarati content portfolio."