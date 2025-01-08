SW Network names Keerthi Kumar as Business Head for Bengaluru operations

SW Network, an advertising and marketing agency, has appointed Keerthi Kumar as the business head for its Bengaluru operations. With over 14 years of experience, Kumar has led award-winning campaigns for a diverse portfolio of global and domestic brands at agencies such as Leo Burnett, Dentsu Webchutney, and FoxyMoron.

Raghav Bagai, co-founder of SW Network, commented, "Bengaluru is India’s tech capital, and our expansion here reflects our ambition to be at the forefront of creative and technological excellence. Kumar’s expertise in delivering integrated solutions that merge creativity with cutting-edge technology will enable us to provide even greater value to our clients and establish SW Network as a dominant force in the region and beyond."

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, added; "At SW Network, we focus on creating meaningful impact through creativity, technology, and strategy. Kumar’s expertise in market dynamics and team building aligns with our vision to set new benchmarks in Bengaluru. His leadership will drive our regional growth while shaping a future where brands, innovation, and value come together."

Keerthi Kumar, sharing his vision, said: “As SW Network deepens its presence in Bengaluru, the agency continues to uphold its commitment to Adding Value by merging creativity, media, technology, and strategy to offer transformative solutions for its clients. Building on our strong foundation and core values, we are dedicated to developing a high-performing team that delivers significant impact and enduring value to our clients.”