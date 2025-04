Swiggy appoints Atul Handa as vice president for Instamart. Prior to this role, Handa was working as senior director for Myntra Fashion.

Swiggy took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Handa has over 16 years of experience across sectors including FMCG, Alcobev, Pharma, White Goods, and Fashion. He was also an entrepreneur in the Digital Marketing space. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as PepsiCo, Flipkart, Zydus Wellness, and more.