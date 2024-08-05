Swiggy Instamart appoints Sairam Krishnamurthy as its first chief operating officer

Speaking about his new role, Sairam Krishnamurthy, COO, of Swiggy Instamart said, "In just four years, Swiggy Instamart has become an integral part of consumers' lives. I am thrilled to join Team Swiggy in a business that I believe represents the future of grocery retail. As an ardent consumer turned operator, I am energized by the opportunity to drive profitable growth for Swiggy Instamart. I look forward to collaborating with the team to unlock the immense potential of the business and lead it into the next phase of growth."