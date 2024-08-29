Swiggy to hire ex Flipkart SVP Amitesh Jha as CEO to spearhead quick commerce business

“I am delighted to welcome Amitesh Jha as the new CEO of Swiggy Instamart. Amitesh joins us from Flipkart, where he has built an impressive track record over the past 14 years. His extensive experience includes leading core categories such as smartphones, general merchandise, fashion, and large appliances, as well as managing their logistics arm”, said Swiggy group CEO, Sriharsha Majety. “With Swiggy Instamart, we have a unique opportunity to redefine the way consumers shop in India, and I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead with Amitesh at the helm,” he added.