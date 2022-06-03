T.A.C appoints Rahul Kaushik as VP E-commerce

Embarking on his new career journey, Rahul Kaushik said, “T.A.C began its journey just a year back and became the buzz of the town. The vision of Param and Shreedha to bring Ayurveda to every home in India and beyond international borders struck me during our conversation. I'm ecstatic to be joining at a time when technology is revolutionizing how people interact and purchase products. I'm excited to be a part of this young, energetic team and a high-performance culture.”