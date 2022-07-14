Takehiko Matsushita appointed as MD, Toshiba JSW Power Systems

TJPS also offers effective solutions for “preventive maintenance” by way of advanced digital IoT solutions like EtaPRO® for the thermal plants which further help in improving the efficiency and reliability of power generating assets. In addition, TJPS can provide Carbon Dioxide Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) solution, which helps to separate and capture CO2 from its source, such as thermal power plants. The captured CO2 can later be used in a different form for a different purpose. TJPS is committed to help improve and modernize Indian thermal power sector, resulting in transition towards a carbon neutral society.