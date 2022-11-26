Tara Kapur, Co-Lead, Series Marketing, Netflix India moves on

After spending about 3 years with the OTT platform, Kapur has decided to move on.
Tara Kapur, Co-Lead, Series Marketing, Netflix India has moved on. She announced this update via a LinkedIn post.
Kapur's post said, "Saying goodbye to Netflix has definitely been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make. It’s been 3 years of working at one of the best and biggest companies in the business, it’s a brand I’ve always loved (and will continue to do so), and most importantly, it’s where I’ve gotten to work with the most incredible colleagues across the globe, who I will definitely miss. But as sad as I am to leave, I am equally excited about what lies ahead- a new role and challenge that I’m ready to take on!"
Prior to this, she has been associated with organisations like VICE Media, Vitamin Stree, Supari Studios, Times Network, to name a few.
Hero Image credits: Tara Kapur's LinkedIn post