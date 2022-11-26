By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Tara Kapur, Co-Lead, Series Marketing, Netflix India moves on

After spending about 3 years with the OTT platform, Kapur has decided to move on.

Tara Kapur, Co-Lead, Series Marketing, Netflix India has moved on. She announced this update via a LinkedIn post.

Kapur's post said, "Saying goodbye to Netflix has definitely been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make. It’s been 3 years of working at one of the best and biggest companies in the business, it’s a brand I’ve always loved (and will continue to do so), and most importantly, it’s where I’ve gotten to work with the most incredible colleagues across the globe, who I will definitely miss. But as sad as I am to leave, I am equally excited about what lies ahead- a new role and challenge that I’m ready to take on!"

Prior to this, she has been associated with organisations like VICE Media, Vitamin Stree, Supari Studios, Times Network, to name a few.

Hero Image credits: Tara Kapur's LinkedIn post

Don't know how to find the right agency for your marketing needs? Let afaqs! marketplace help you. Click here to find your match
Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Netflix India