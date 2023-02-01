Tata ClassEdge appoints Anish Raghunandan as CEO

Commenting on the new appointment, KRS Jamwal, executive director, Tata Industries, said, “I am pleased to welcome Anish Raghunandan as the CEO of Tata ClassEdge. Anish has worked with me in his previous role of Vice President – Projects at Tata Industries and has a passion and track record of building scalable businesses and turning around companies. Tata ClassEdge is at a point where we can scale our core offerings profitably and Anish has been leading this change as CEO-Designate.”

Tata ClassEdge provides a full stack of in-classroom and after-school digital learning solutions that are complimentary to educators and focuses on improving learning fundamentals in students.