Tata Consumer Products’ Sagar Boke is moving on

After seven years at Tata Consumer Products and Tata Chemicals, Sagar Boke has decided to call it quits. He joined the Tata Group as head of marketing, consumer products business, Tata Chemicals in 2015.
Boke revealed this move in a LinkedIn post:
Goodbye, Tata!
After 7 memorable years at Tata Consumer Products & Tata Chemicals, it’s time to say goodbye!
These 7 years have been one of the most exciting & satisfying times in my career, for the challenges & opportunities that they provided.
Opportunity to launch & build ‘ Tata Sampann’ brand. A rare opportunity to create a brand; rarer to build one based on an authentic purpose. The brand that started with a mission to make ‘everyday Indian food more nourishing’, is a 500 Cr+ franchise today. It commands a strong leadership in MT & E-Com channels and a very loyal consumer base, growing at a scorching pace.
Opportunity to unlock the growth of Tata Salt, the brand that today reaches 80 Cr Indians and awarded as ‘ India’s Most Trusted’ brand by Kantar. From basic Salt, its portfolio now boasts of multiple offerings that add ‘health’ in every pinch. It has successfully built the narrative on choosing a better salt and also built a strong emotional connect with its consumers.
Opportunity to build ‘ Shopper Marketing’ vertical for Tata Consumer Products. With a disruptive growth in distribution ( 3x in 18 months), shopper marketing built go-to-market strategies to convert reach into revenue. By improving productivity, building channel loyalty & optimising trade spends.
Opportunity & freedom to build teams from scratch, at both Tata Chemicals & TCPL. Valuable learnings in building a passionate tribe & fuelling their passion as the leader.
Thank you, Tata Chemicals & Tata Consumer Products for all of this & more. I couldn’t have asked for more! Grateful to the entire team and best wishes to soar high!
Off to another very exciting opportunity. Will share the details soon.
Before joining the Tata Group, Boke had worked at organisations such as Bunge, Cavin Kare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and Dabur.