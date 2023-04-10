Teachmint bolsters its tech leadership by onboarding Anandh Mahalingam as Senior Vice President

Anandh joins Teachmint with over 24 years of experience, including a long stint in the US working at Oracle, Amazon, and American Megatrends Inc. At Oracle, he was part of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) team and helped launch Oracle Resource Manager. At Amazon, he was part of AWS and played a key role in scaling Elastic Block Storage (EBS) volumes. In his most recent role, based out of India, he was the Senior Director and Head of Engineering at Freshworks. In his fresh innings at Teachmint, Anandh will bring his wealth of global experience to further Teachmint’s efforts towards building the infrastructure for education by continuing to deepen their SaaS platform and creating delightful customer experiences.