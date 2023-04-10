Teachmint bolsters its tech leadership by onboarding Anandh Mahalingam as Senior Vice President

He joins Teachmint with over two decades of experience across organizations like Freshworks, Oracle, Amazon Web Services and more.
Teachmint, announced the appointment of Anandh Mahalingam as SVP to lead the company’s Engineering function and further enable schools across the world to unlock their highest potential through digitization.
He joins Teachmint with over two decades of tech leadership experience across organizations like Freshworks, Oracle, Amazon Web Services and more, with a proven track record of driving SaaS-led innovations to solve customer challenges.
Anandh joins Teachmint with over 24 years of experience, including a long stint in the US working at Oracle, Amazon, and American Megatrends Inc. At Oracle, he was part of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) team and helped launch Oracle Resource Manager. At Amazon, he was part of AWS and played a key role in scaling Elastic Block Storage (EBS) volumes. In his most recent role, based out of India, he was the Senior Director and Head of Engineering at Freshworks. In his fresh innings at Teachmint, Anandh will bring his wealth of global experience to further Teachmint’s efforts towards building the infrastructure for education by continuing to deepen their SaaS platform and creating delightful customer experiences.
Announcing the appointment, Mihir Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Teachmint, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anandh to the Teachmint leadership as we continue to build a deep platform for the education ecosystem. His outstanding journey, demonstrated capabilities and experience in expanding tech organisations makes him a great addition to our organization as we move to the next stage in our journey of expanding and scaling our offerings.”
Anandh Mahalingam, senior vice president - engineering, Teachmint added, “I am a big believer in harnessing the power of technology to drive meaningful impact. Teachmint’s mission to aid schools through tech and digitization is really impressive and I believe this is one industry where the benefits of technology have not fully been realised. I look forward to working with the leadership and the team of talented engineers to drive the kind of innovation this sector has not seen before and truly leave a life-long impact.”
Teachmint has strengthened its top leadership with the appointment of tenured experts, having recently also announced the appointment of Sanjay Radhakrishnan as the Head of Strategy and Excellence.