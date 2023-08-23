The Sleep Company appoints Karan Singla as COO

Prior to joining The Sleep Company, Singla was associated with global brands like Audi, Volkswagen, and Maruti.
Karan Singla has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of The Sleep Company in order to help the brand expand its presence in the comfort tech industry. With over 16 years of experience in the automotive and food-tech industries, Singla will lead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility.
Singla has extensive experience in sales, expanding networks, and coming up with innovative distribution strategies with companies like Audi, Volkswagen, and Maruti, which has led him to high-level positions at Rebel Foods. At Rebel Foods, he was in charge of growth through cloud kitchen establishment, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion. He will use his strategic abilities and operational knowledge to help The Sleep Company become one of the most successful businesses in its industry.
I am excited to be a part of The Sleep Company because it has the potential to change an industry that has been stagnant for many years. The company's SmartGRID technology is revolutionary and will disrupt the comfort tech industry. I believe that The Sleep Company has the potential to be a successful D2C brand with a strong omnichannel model. We have started our journey into offline retail and we will continue to invest in building a robust operations and supply chain ecosystem. We will also continue to strive to provide the best customer experience to all of our consumers.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Karan Singla as our Chief Operating Officer," said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. "With his extensive expertise in Retail Channel Management, Operations, Procurement, P&L Management, and Expansion, Karan's strategic insights are set to enhance The Sleep Company's operational prowess. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth, enrich customer experiences, and reinforce our position as leaders in the comfort technology industry."