The Sleep Company appoints Ripal Chopda as CMO to lead growth strategy

The Sleep Company has appointed Ripal Chopda as their chief marketing officer (CMO).
This strategic decision reinforces the brand's commitment to expanding internationally, fostering an omnichannel presence, and robust offline growth across Indian cities and towns.
Chopda, with over 13+ years of industry expertise, will spearhead category expansion and identify key marketing opportunities for brand building.
He will also take charge of driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives, and enhancing consumer engagement to propel the company's marketing vision to new heights and ensure its continued success. This will in turn cement The Sleep Company’s position as a market leader in the comfort tech industry.
Having graduated from the prestigious Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Chopda has consistently showcased exceptional leadership skills and a unique talent for devising and executing successful marketing strategies. He boasts a proven track record of delivering impressive results and driving significant business growth, making him the perfect fit for this pivotal role.
Prior to joining The Sleep Company, he held prominent positions in renowned companies such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Nestlè, Wipro, and Idea Cellular. In each of these roles, he exhibited a profound understanding of consumer engagement, market penetration, digital marketing, and team leadership, earning him esteemed recognition in the industry.
Commenting on his appointment, Chopda expressed his enthusiasm and said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of The Sleep Company because it is a pioneering brand that is leading the way when it comes to disrupting the comfort tech industry in India. The brand's cutting-edge innovations and unwavering commitment to customer-centricity truly distinguish it from the rest. I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the exceptionally talented team to fortify the brand's already accelerated growth trajectory and deliver unparalleled value to our esteemed customers. Together, we aim to build a stronger brand connect and position The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands, with a robust omnichannel model, cementing its prominence in the industry.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Ripal Chopda as our Chief Marketing Officer," exclaimed Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company. "His extensive experience and proven ability to drive business growth will play a pivotal role in propelling The Sleep Company's marketing efforts to new heights. As we expand our presence across India and the globe, and, most importantly, grow our product range, we are confident that Ripal's leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the brand's future. Together, we aim to scale up our business and continue to deliver innovative sleep and sitting solutions to our valued customers."
As the CMO, Ripal Chopda will be responsible for overseeing all marketing endeavors, strengthening the brand's market presence, and implementing robust marketing strategies that resonate with the target audience.