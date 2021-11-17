The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa appoints Tusch Daroga as General Manager

He is a seasoned hospitality professional equipped with over 15 years of diverse multi-cultural experience.
The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa is pleased to announce the appointment of Tusch Daroga as the General Manager. A seasoned hospitality professional equipped with over 15 years of diverse multi-cultural experience working with myriad of luxury brands across the country in varying capacities, Tusch brings with him a wealth of knowledge, deep expertise in the industry and great experience in handling the Indian market.
A management graduate from the Merit Swiss Asian School and having learnt the finer nuances of hospitality from The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development; he began his career with the Oberoi Group in 2004 and worked with them for over a decade in five of their properties which covered both luxury and premium hotels in the business and resort space across the country. Thereafter he moved to The Leela Group where he helmed strategic roles with The Leela Palace Udaipur and The Leela Palace New Delhi in his efficacious stint of 3 years. His journey with Marriott International began in 2018 as Hotel Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, where he was pivotal in scaling new heights and creating industry benchmarks in many aspects for the luxury hotel.
In his new capacity, Tusch’s vision is to continue leveraging the esteemed reputation of The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa, to lead it through its next phase of evolution by bringing his energetic touch of charm, innovation and creativity in curating well-knit experiences seeped in wellness, rejuvenation, recreation and inspired by global trends. A transformational leader who strongly believes in culture-building, he looks forward to creating a community at the resort along the lines of the African 'Ubuntu' philosophy, in which the relationship between a person and his/her community is interdependent and mutually beneficial. “I cannot be all that I can be, unless you (i.e. our guests, our team, our community) are all that you can be”, he believes.
Rahul Puri, Multi Property General Manager for The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa said, "We are excited to have Tusch join the team as General Manager of The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa. His extensive experience in the luxury hospitality sector and his passion for what he does will most certainly contribute to the continued success of the resort. I have no doubt that his dynamic leadership will add a new dimension to the guest experience and the resort will continue to scale new heights.”
A passionate hotelier, Tusch has always been fascinated by the dynamism of this industry and to him hospitality is a lifestyle choice, not just a profession. In his leisure time, the decoding of economies, stock markets and cryptocurrency excites his intellectual side whilst sports such as golf, squash and 10k runs keep him engaged on most days.