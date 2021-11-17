The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa appoints Tusch Daroga as General Manager

A management graduate from the Merit Swiss Asian School and having learnt the finer nuances of hospitality from The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development; he began his career with the Oberoi Group in 2004 and worked with them for over a decade in five of their properties which covered both luxury and premium hotels in the business and resort space across the country. Thereafter he moved to The Leela Group where he helmed strategic roles with The Leela Palace Udaipur and The Leela Palace New Delhi in his efficacious stint of 3 years. His journey with Marriott International began in 2018 as Hotel Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, where he was pivotal in scaling new heights and creating industry benchmarks in many aspects for the luxury hotel.