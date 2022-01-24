toothsi names Vishwanath Shetty as Vice-President of Brand Partnerships

Before joining toothsi, Shetty was vice-president, head of sales & brand solutions at Pocket Aces, where he was instrumental in building and growing its business and advertising partnerships team. For Filtercopy, Dice Media, Gobble, Jambo, Nutshell, and Loco esports gaming apps, he strategized the revenue model and increased year-on-year revenue by introducing newer content formats. He has also served as Region Head – Brand Content (W&S) at The Walt Disney Company, where he was instrumental in strategizing high-profit revenue model for youth cluster in Media Networks by creating marquee intellectual properties such as Girl in the City Season 1-3 and The Trip season 1-2, that amplified business growth in 2015-16 and 2017.