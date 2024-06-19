Toshiba JSW Power Systems appoints Daisuke Murata as its new managing director

“Toshiba JSW operates a state-of-the-art Heavy Engineering manufacturing facility located in Chennai, which boasts modern high-precision machines and fabrication facilities. Our facility is perfectly suited for manufacturing, assembly, and testing of large-sized precision components for Thermal Power and other industries. We offer comprehensive solutions to our clients through Japanese quality management system, ensuring all their manufacturing needs are met under one roof. We have already manufacturered products for other industries and additionally are in extensive talks with potential customers to offer our facilities for contract manufacturing for power as well as other industries”, Murata further added.