Tribeca appoints ex-Godrej Properties and DLF executive Harshwardhan Prasad as CEO

Welcoming the new CEO, Kalpesh Mehta, founder, Tribeca Developers said, “I am delighted to have someone as experienced and talented as Harsh join the Tribeca team.He comes with an impressive background in Indian real estate, and more importantly, his leadership and management style is the perfect match for the values and culture of Tribeca. Tribeca is an asset light developer and the only way for us to thrive is to constantly focus on innovation, and Harsh imbibes this ideology.With the turnaround in real estate markets, Tribeca is entering a high growth phase of its lifecycle. I look forward to partnering with Harsh and the rest of the Tribeca team on what promises to be a thrilling ride ahead.