Truecaller appoints Seema Jindal as head of public affairs, Telecom in India

Truecaller, the global communications platform, has appointed Seema Jindal as the head of public afairs, Telecom in India. Jindal joined Truecaller following a 25-year career at Airtel, where she held multiple key roles in regulatory, interconnection, and compliance roles in different telecom business units within Airtel.

Most recently, she served as the head of regulatory affairs for DLT, DTH, Teleports, VSAT and head of compliances and audit for regulatory. She was instrumental in spearheading the implementation of an intricate and innovative regulatory framework on telecommunication spam based on Digital Ledger Technology. Her work involved defining and interpreting complex regulations, ensuring compliance across multiple business units and managing relationships with regulators/licensors.

At Truecaller, she will work closely with government ministries and agencies such as TRAI, DoT and MEITY to ensure regulatory and policy support for Truecaller’s continued growth and innovation in India.

Speaking on her new role, Seema Jindal said: “I am thrilled to join Truecaller and take on the responsibility of enhancing the company’s commitment to transparency and innovation while contributing to its legacy in fostering safe and secure communication. As the digital communication landscape evolves in India, my focus will be on ensuring that Truecaller remains at the forefront of regulatory compliance while continuing to build and strengthen partnerships with government bodies and industry stakeholders. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team here and a wide set of partners in this space.”

Welcoming the new head of public affairs, Telecom, Kari Krishnamurthy, chief commercial officer at Truecaller, said, “We are excited to welcome Seema to lead Public Affairs, centering around the telecommunications space in India. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the regulatory landscape will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders and expand our Public Affairs mandate in India - our largest and most important market.”