Truecaller appoints Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya as Global Head of Enterprise Solutions

Shiladitya is a first generation founder and has been a serial entrepreneur having built multiple companies in his close to two decades of industry experience, with expertise in enterprise SaaS businesses and a track record of building and leading dynamic teams in competitive markets. In his last role as the vice president of Sales at CleverTap, a SaaS tool for engagement, mobile and web analytics and the world's leading retention cloud platform, he was instrumental in scaling revenues of the company to over $45M ARR in less than six years of monetization.

Truecaller for Business is a fast-growing business unit that is focused on making business communication safe & efficient while reaching Truecaller’s 300 million active users. Since its launch in 2021 the division already boasts of 1000s of active clients across BFSI, Fintech, EdTech, Healthcare, e-commerce and Automotive sectors and is fast becoming an indispensable tool for businesses that rely on communicating efficiently with their customers. With substantial growth plans in the upcoming months, Shiladitya will take up the responsibility of accelerating and scaling up the brand’s Enterprise Products and GTM, working alongside a diverse team based in India and abroad.