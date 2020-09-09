Truecaller ropes in Sagar Manikpure as Vice President for Global Ads Business

Truecaller has recently appointed Sagar Manikpure as vice president for Global Ads Business, wherein he will be responsible for driving the global ads business for Truecaller through the levers of product, sales, partnerships and cross functional collaboration. Prior to this, Sagar worked with Airpush, a digital advertising solutions company for around 7 years. Before Airpush, Sagar worked with MyParichay as vice president - products and Adiquity / Guruji.com as head - business development for around 6 months and 6 years respectively.