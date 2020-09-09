Truecaller ropes in Sagar Manikpure as Vice President for Global Ads Business

Prior to this, he was working with Airpush as GM India / Head - Programmatic.
Truecaller has recently appointed Sagar Manikpure as vice president for Global Ads Business, wherein he will be responsible for driving the global ads business for Truecaller through the levers of product, sales, partnerships and cross functional collaboration. Prior to this, Sagar worked with Airpush, a digital advertising solutions company for around 7 years. Before Airpush, Sagar worked with MyParichay as vice president - products and Adiquity / Guruji.com as head - business development for around 6 months and 6 years respectively.
An engineering graduate in computer science from University Of Mumbai, Sagar did his MBA , Marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and started his career as an associate with Epicenter Technologies and has also worked with HCL Technologies as senior consultant - program management in the past.