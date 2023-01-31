Turno strengthens its marketing vertical, appoints ex-AJIO and ex-Mercedes leader

Varun Nair and Kranthi C join as head of growth and head of business, respectively. Varun has more than nine years of expertise in product and growth from PayTM, Zoomcar, and LazyPay. At Paytm Payments Bank, he drove user growth to pursue banking for 500 million Indians. After graduating from IIT Madras, Kranthi joined Zoomcar and played a crucial role in establishing scalable processes and products for a fleet of 10,000 vehicles. He later became the Head of Business at Pitstop. Varun's role will be to create growth channels for Turno and accelerate EV adoption and Kranthi's responsibilities will include running the PnL and steering sales revenue.