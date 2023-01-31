Turno strengthens its marketing vertical, appoints ex-AJIO and ex-Mercedes leader

The new appointments include : Anita Devraj Mookherjee as Head of Brand, Varun Nair as Head of Growth, Kranthi C as Head of Business and Karthik Ganesh as Head of Battery.
Turno, the commercial EV marketplace, has announced several key senior leadership appointments. These are aimed at expanding the company's reach and making EV adoption more reliable, affordable, faster, and sustainable. Turno provides a one-stop solution for commercial electric vehicles, offering buying, financing, guaranteed buyback, and battery recycling. Commercial Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles account for 80-85% of fuel consumption in India and the company is dedicated to converting all diesel miles to electric miles in the country.
● Anita Devraj Mookherjee, Head of Brand
● Varun Nair, Head of Growth
● Kranthi C, Head of Business
● Karthik Ganesh, Head of Battery
"We are excited to have some of the best leaders in the industry who are dedicated to making EVs truly ubiquitous in India," said Hemanth Aluru, Co-Founder of Turno. "Under their leadership, we are confident that Turno will become a desirable workplace for creative talent across functions."
Sudhindra Reddy, co-founder at Turno, said, “We believe that the leadership of Anita, Varun, Kranthi and Karthik will lead Turno and EV adoption in India to great success. These individuals are highly visionary and skilled, and have chosen to lend their expertise and make Turno their workplace.”
Anita Devraj Mookherjee joins as head of brand and will be responsible for building the Turno brand. She has received recognition and awards since 2010 and was named one of the "Top 30 CMOs in India" by IAMAI in January 2021 and one of the "Top 50 Most Influential E-commerce Professionals" in December 2020. Previously, she was the head of marketing at AJIO, where the business grew tenfold during her tenure.
Varun Nair and Kranthi C join as head of growth and head of business, respectively. Varun has more than nine years of expertise in product and growth from PayTM, Zoomcar, and LazyPay. At Paytm Payments Bank, he drove user growth to pursue banking for 500 million Indians. After graduating from IIT Madras, Kranthi joined Zoomcar and played a crucial role in establishing scalable processes and products for a fleet of 10,000 vehicles. He later became the Head of Business at Pitstop. Varun's role will be to create growth channels for Turno and accelerate EV adoption and Kranthi's responsibilities will include running the PnL and steering sales revenue.
Karthik Ganesh joins Turno as the head of battery and will work on the battery tech and battery recycling problems. He has previously worked with several electric vehicle manufacturers and battery research companies around the world, including Mercedes-Benz Research and Development (India/Germany), Vestas Wind Systems (India/Denmark), QuantumScape Technologies (USA), EnerVault Systems (USA), and Sun Mobility (India).
The senior leadership will be responsible for implementing strategic initiatives to transform and influence the future of the rapidly growing EV marketplace. Turno being at the trisection of mobility, financial inclusion and SME empowerment, has brought in leaders with cross-functional expertise addressing the complexities in the adoption of EV.