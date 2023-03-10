TV9 Network announces appointments in digital editorial leadership team

Panini Anand from India Today will drive the Hindi offering Ajith Vijay Kumar also joins the team from Times Now Digital.
TV9 Network, India’s largest television news network, has further bolstered its editorial prowess in the digital space. With two senior level hires, the digital proposition is set to acquire a leading edge as TV9 Digital embarks on a massive expansion plan.
While Panini Anand will drive the Hindi offering alongside other regional digital text assets, including proposed launches in this space, Ajith Vijay Kumar will helm the English text digital platform. Panini Anand earlier served as the Executive Editor of Aaj Tak Digital, while Ajith Vijay Kumar was a senior News Editor of Times Now Digital.
With two decades of experience reporting on socio-political movements, Panini brings a wealth of editorial knowledge to his new role. He has worked for reputable media organizations such as Rajya Sabha TV, Outlook Magazine, BBC, and Rajasthan Patrika.
TV9 Network's Hindi news platform, tv9hindi.com, has quickly established its presence in the fiercely competitive space in just about three years of its existence. With a diverse range of content covering politics, business, education, careers, science, technology, farming, agriculture, entertainment, and viral news, the website now aims to take the leadership slot.
The recent launch of TV9 Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand digital channel has reinforced the network’s leadership position further, with it gaining fast currency among the most discerning audiences across the Hindi heartland.
Ajith Vijay Kumar, who will spearhead News9 Live, is a veteran journalist with around two decades of experience in driving digital newsrooms. He has successfully transformed the digital news ecosystems of some of India's biggest newsrooms.
Commenting on the appointment of the two digital leaders, TV9 Network's MD & CEO Barun Das said, “TV9 Network has scripted a historical growth in the broadcast space leading to the Network achieving national leadership position. We aim to replicate the success in the digital space as well. We have lined up some out-of-box propositions including News9 Plus and Money9 as part of an aggressive digital growth strategy. We are now ready to embark on our journey for the next big leap."
"The current year boasts of a very busy news calendar leading up to the mega news event of 2024 when general elections are due in India. Panini’s valuable editorial experience will further elevate our editorial content. Ajith too is a seasoned induction. There will be further beefing up of our digital firepower,” Barun added.
Commenting on his appointment, Panini said, “TV9 Network has disrupted the news television genre beating legacy players. It’s phenomenal broadcast success is also mirrored in its ever-growing digital presence. I am happy to be part of this acclaimed turnaround story driven by the mission to create a new compelling digital experience for the ever demanding and politically alive HSM news aficionado.”
“I am elated to join TV9 Network, among the most successful news media companies that has not only bucked the trend but also set a new benchmark. I look forward to some learning and unlearning as News9 Live aims to be a truly distinct English news offering,” said Ajith Vijay Kumar.