Uber appoints Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia

Arnab has over 17 years of experience across technology and financial services sectors and has joined Uber. His professional journey includes building the India operations for Coinbase and leading India fintech investments and strategic initiatives for Prosus (formerly known as Naspers). Arnab has also served as program director at NITI Aayog where he contributed to the development of emerging technology initiatives including Aarogya Setu, India’s COVID contact tracing app. Arnab has also worked as an investment banker for Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York.