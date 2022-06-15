Udit Jain, Airtel Payment Bank’s VP and head of marketing, has quit

He leaves the telecom giant three months short of six years.
Udit Jain has revealed, through a LinkedIn post, that he is moving on from Airtel “after an exhilarating 5 years and 9 months…”
Jain, who leaves as Airtel Payment Bank’s vice president and head of marketing, had joined the telecom giant in 2016 as head of marketing and brand for mobility, DTH, B2B, retail, and app.
His post reads:
I joined at the time when the third telecom war just started. Next 3 years were with lots of pressure cooker situations, heartbreaks and ultimately wins. Market was changing: Industry consolidation, category shift to bundles & advent of OTT. The shifts were massive and very fast and we delivered and delivered in style. Not only we survived, but now are a dominant player. I still remember our CEO saying "We are a 70,000 cr startup". Airtel embodies every bit of it in thinking, spirit & action.
Next 2.5 years at Airtel Payments bank were even better. A fintech backed by a business house growing by a whopping 60% year on year. While other players struggled, we delivered hyper growth with profits. A start-up within a startup (Airtel) the speed was just massive.
But all good things come to an end so that there can be new beginnings. I take back with me lots of memories and some amazing set of colleagues who have turned friends.
Before joining Airtel, Jain spent a decade at Reckitt (then Reckitt Benckiser) and his last known designation was brand manager for sexual wellbeing (Durex, Kohinoor) and Scholl. He also spent a year working at Tecumseh Products Company as manager of customer marketing.