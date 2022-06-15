Udit Jain, Airtel Payment Bank’s VP and head of marketing, has quit

I joined at the time when the third telecom war just started. Next 3 years were with lots of pressure cooker situations, heartbreaks and ultimately wins. Market was changing: Industry consolidation, category shift to bundles & advent of OTT. The shifts were massive and very fast and we delivered and delivered in style. Not only we survived, but now are a dominant player. I still remember our CEO saying "We are a 70,000 cr startup". Airtel embodies every bit of it in thinking, spirit & action.