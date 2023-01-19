UK-based Revolut appoints Flipkart’s Sandeep Nainwal as head of people for India

Welcoming Sandeep onboard, Paroma Chatterjee - CEO, Revolut India said, “Within a short span of one and a half years, we have grown to become a team of 60+ employees in the India core team and over 800 employees across all the global operations that is being supported from India. I am very happy to have Sandeep join us to ensure that Revolut becomes the workplace of choice for the top talent in India.”