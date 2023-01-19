UK-based Revolut appoints Flipkart’s Sandeep Nainwal as head of people for India

In the new role, Sandeep will work closely with CEO, Paroma Chatterjee on talent acquisition, management, retention, organisation design, employee engagement.
UK-based fintech Revolut, announced the appointment of Sandeep Nainwal as the head of people in India.
In the new role, Sandeep will focus on top talent acquisition,retention, performance development, learning & development and reporting & HR analytics.
Sandeep has a diverse career of over 14 years with brands like Flipkart, NEC and TCS (CMC).
With a strong experience in business partnering, talent acquisition, university relations, talent management and retention Sandeep has worked on talent- planning, acquisition & retention, leader/manager coaching, and various other facets of people practices.
On joining the rocketship, Sandeep said, “The FinTech space is one of the most buzzing sectors currently, especially in India. It is an exciting time to be at Revolut and I am equally thrilled to be joining the dream team, working on making it the best workplace for the exceptional talent in India to grow and deliver WOW.”
Welcoming Sandeep onboard, Paroma Chatterjee - CEO, Revolut India said, “Within a short span of one and a half years, we have grown to become a team of 60+ employees in the India core team and over 800 employees across all the global operations that is being supported from India. I am very happy to have Sandeep join us to ensure that Revolut becomes the workplace of choice for the top talent in India.”