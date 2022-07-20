upGrad appoints Saurabh Deep Singla as CHRO

Saurabh will look after the corporate complexities and human capital strategies for upGrad and its divisions while also strengthening HR functions.
Known for bucking the slowdown trend within the Edtech ecosystem and making headlines for all the correct reasons, upGrad, Asia’s higher Edtech major has now announced the appointment of Saurabh Deep Singla as the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), effective July 13th.
With over 2 decades of experience across both corporate and business HR roles, Saurabh will be responsible for creating a strategic roadmap for upGrad and its divisions while also addressing HR complexities across levels for driving sustainable growth. In his previous stint with Ecom Express Ltd. as the Chief People Officer (CPO), he was leading the end-to-end e-commerce pipeline by fueling the business with agile and focused talent across 3000+ geographies, which in turn resulted in year-on-year growth for the brand.
Mayank Kumar, co-founder, and MD, upGrad said, “It's a pleasure to have Saurabh onboard at a time when the upGrad family is growing in India and across geographies. He brings with him a proven track record of transforming cultures across organisations and a strong business acumen for driving HR-led initiatives and creating a strategic talent pipeline within the upGrad ecosystem. We look forward to leveraging his expertise for integrating operations while also strengthening upGrad's stature as a People's company."
An XLRI Jamshedpur alumnus, Singla has also worked with leading international and national organisations like G4S, Rio Tinto Group, Whirlpool, and Bharti Airtel and has led cross-geo businesses and workforce through his expertise in the areas of Design Thinking, Business Model Innovation, and Talent Management,
Commenting on his career move, Saurabh Deep Singla further added, “Thrilled to become a part of the journey which has been transforming the lives of millions through its quality education. It’s an opportunity to collaborate with the leadership and create a workplace and culture that fosters trust, freedom, and growth for every employee and their families. I’m both happy and excited at the same time to take up this role so as to build an all-inclusive HR function to support upGrad in its growth journey ahead.”