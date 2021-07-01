upGrad appoints Shreyas Shevade as Head of Creative and Content Marketing for India

Shreyas Shevade, head of creative and content marketing - India, upGrad, added, “After a decade of being a mercenary on hire for brands, I’m now proud to pledge my allegiance to just one. Edtech is at an interesting juncture of revolutionising education, changing the norms of how, where, when, and who it is made accessible to, and upGrad is at the helm of this revolution. The fact that upGrad’s philosophy of Lifelong Learning matches my own, and that I get to work closely with entrepreneurs I’ve admired from afar, is what I’m pumped about the most.”