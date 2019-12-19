Vandana Verma parts ways with Publicis Groupe

Vandana Verma has announced her departure from ARC Worldwide as the chief operative officer. ARC worldwide is Publicis Groupe’s experiential and shopper marketing agency with global operations across 37 countries.
In 2012, when Vandana Verma was hired to head Arc worldwide, it was a small three people organization based only in Mumbai with a single client. Within a short span of time Vandana took over its reins and the agency grew 20% year on year. With a key focus on growth and skill acquisition, Arc Worldwide, today, has become the leading brand activation and experiential agency in the country, with clients such as ITC, Isuzu, Pantene, Skoda, Amazon and Shell, to name a few.
Vandana was instrumental in implementing Publicis Groupe’s “Power of One” model, where she worked closely with the Groupe’s creative, media, digital and PR agencies to deliver best-in-class experiential solutions for clients. These solutions are designed using tools, learnings and expertise from across the Groupe’s global network. Her next move is undisclosed at the moment.