Vandana Verma parts ways with Publicis Groupe

In 2012, when Vandana Verma was hired to head Arc worldwide, it was a small three people organization based only in Mumbai with a single client. Within a short span of time Vandana took over its reins and the agency grew 20% year on year. With a key focus on growth and skill acquisition, Arc Worldwide, today, has become the leading brand activation and experiential agency in the country, with clients such as ITC, Isuzu, Pantene, Skoda, Amazon and Shell, to name a few.