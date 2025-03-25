Vedanta Group's Varsha Chainani resigns

Varsha Chainani has resigned from Vedanta Group. She was working as SVP and group head- corporate communications and brand.

Advertisment

Chainani took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before this, she was working with Adani Group as the group head corporate communications. Varsha Chainani is a communications and marketing professional with over 30 years of experience in reputation management, branding, M&A communications, sustainability, employee communications, content management, digital PR, and crisis management.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Mahindra Group, IBM, Abbott Laboratories, Taj Hotels, Cathay Pacific Airways, and more.