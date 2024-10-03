Former Viacom18 revenue head Nupur Srivastava joins SonyLIV as SVP

After a 16-year tenure as revenue head at Viacom18, Nupur Srivastava has now joined SonyLIV as senior vice president.

Advertisment

With an extensive background in media and entertainment, Srivastava brings expertise across broadcast, digital, print, radio, and emerging media platforms. At Viacom18, she led a diverse multi-genre portfolio, managing key brands like MTV, Vh1, Comedy Central, and Colors Infinity.

Srivastava’s journey at Viacom18 began in 2008 as senior vice president and revenue head for Kids Entertainment. She was then promoted to senior vice president and revenue head of youth, music, English, and kids entertainment.

Before Viacom18, Srivastava worked with Sahara India TV Network, Hindustan Times, Star India's Radio City, Mid-Day Multimedia, and Corn Products Company.