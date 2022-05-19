Vishal Fabrics elevates Vinay Thadani as CEO

Commenting on the recent development, Brijmohan Chiripal, managing director, said, “We are delighted to elevate Vinay as the CEO of Vishal Fabrics. His rich experience in the Denim Industry space coupled with his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy. His exceptional abilities in Corporate Banking, Finance, Risk Analysis, and other operational disciplines have constantly aided the organization's equitable financial orientation. Given his strong understanding of our business and proven ability to generate outcomes in our market, we feel he will be the perfect leader to take on this responsibility.”