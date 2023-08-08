Vishal Rupani launches Sprect, a cutting-edge C2C knowledge marketplace

Sprect remains dedicated to delivering an unparalleled user experience without subscriptions, commitments, or risk for PROs.
Sprect, an innovative startup focused on changing the way people connect digitally, announced the launch of its platform.
Sprect, short for ‘super connect’, aims to bridge the gap between individuals and professionals from diverse fields, making them digitally accessible to each other quickly and effortlessly.
The inspiration behind Sprect arose from the realization that connecting with individuals outside of our social and professional circles can be challenging. This problem becomes even more pronounced when the desired professional (PRO) is located in a different city. Traditional solutions fall short despite willingness to pay. Sprect's extensive research led to a cutting-edge web platform enabling secure 1:1 video interactions, preserving privacy. As India's first multilingual open marketplace, users filter professionals by location, language, and price, ensuring personalized matches. Refunds for declined calls emphasize user satisfaction. The self-service model empowers professionals to tailor profiles, pricing, and availability, enhancing the experience.
Co-founder Mohit Khadaria, shared his motivation for creating Sprect, stating, "As a student, I faced numerous challenges when it came to reaching out to the right people for advice. I always wanted to address this issue. With the increasing comfort level people have with video calls and the democratization of internet access, we realized that now is the perfect time to tackle this problem. Sprect aims to change the game by providing quick access to professionals who can offer valuable guidance."
Vishal Rupani, co-founder of Sprect and a veteran in the digital advertising industry, provided insights into the platform's unique proposition, saying, "While many individuals are willing to help, they often lack the incentive to offer their precious time. They wouldn't expect you to transfer money for a conversation. Corporate consulting has long been established in the B2B market, but there hasn't been a convenient one-to-one C2C solution available for the wider masses, removing the awkwardness of asking for help or payment. Sprect fills this void."
Bootstrapped yet noteworthy, Sprect has attracted considerable attention, amassing hundreds of professionals on its platform. Notable figures like N P Singh, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, retd., and Vishwajeet Sangle, India's representative in the 2024 Olympics have joined the platform.
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, CBO at BharatPe, endorsed Sprect's vision, stating, "Sprect is addressing a significant problem in today's digital landscape. The ability to access and interact with a professional from any walk of life at the click of a button is an invaluable resource. By providing a platform that facilitates these connections seamlessly, Sprect is poised to revolutionize the way people seek knowledge and expertise."
Sprect remains dedicated to delivering an unparalleled user experience without subscriptions, commitments, or risk for PROs. Sprect invites individuals and professionals alike to join its platform and unlock new opportunities for personal and professional growth.