Vishnu Kanth Gokul joins The Leapfrog Network as SVP– business and growth

The Leapfrog Network has appointed Vishnu Kanth Gokul as senior vice president – business and growth. He joins from Two99, where he served as chief growth officer.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Vishnu shared his excitement, saying, "I am excited to share that I have joined THE LEAPFROG NETWORK as Senior Vice President - Business and Growth, where I will collaborate with an incredibly talented team of young and driven professionals."

Gokul aims to empower his team, leveraging his experience alongside their energy to drive impactful growth. In addition to his role at The Leapfrog Network, he has a diverse professional background. He co-founded iMergeNow (2021–2024).

Previously, he held senior roles including head of sales and partnership at Zoo Media and president of revenues at Qoruz. He has also worked with Cricbuzz.com, Percept, Sulekha.com, 123Greetings.com, Rajshri Entertainment, Sify Technologies, and Rediff.com.

Gokul began his career in 2005 as senior executive – ad sales at Rediff.com and brings extensive expertise in business development, marketing strategy, digital marketing, social media, performance marketing, advertising, and sales to his new position.