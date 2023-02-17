VitrA Bathrooms India appoints Tirthankar Sarkar as the New Sr. Country Manager

He succeeds Serhan Ates Yagiz, who will now take over as senior country manager for China & South East Asia.
VitrA, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions from Turkey has appointed Tirthankar Sarkar as the new senior country manager of VitrA Bathrooms India. He succeeds Serhan Ates Yagiz, who will now take over as senior country manager for China & South East Asia after a remarkable 7 years in the position.
Sarkar continues in the bathroom industry as senior country manager with a wealth of experience. In his new role, he will be managing business operations for VitrA across India. He has over 22 years of professional experience in sales and has a track record of consistently winning high levels of business within a competitive marketplace. Sarkar, holding a core position at VitrA, is familiar with the system at VitrA and fully understands the brand and company which makes him deserving of his current position.
During the past year, Sarkar has displayed significant drive and energy as he has undertaken the demanding task of delivering business value to sales and operations while expanding the consumer base and strengthening it for the future. He will lead VitrA into its next century of business, with his industry experience, strategic vision, and customer-centric approach. With his leadership experience in consumer goods, Sarkar is an excellent fit to lead VitrA with a commitment to innovation and market activation strategies. He will now oversee the implementation of the operations across India with a focus on driving revenue and market share expansion.
Tirthankar Sarkar, senior country manager, VitrA Bathrooms India says, “India is a complex, multifaceted nation that offers tremendous opportunities, which is where our years of experience come into play. It is with great pleasure that I take up this new position. I joined VitrA because I could see the company's potential. I appreciated the value of the skills and expertise needed to deliver challenging, important projects and operations, and develop innovative products. In my brief time with the company, I have been impressed by the tenacity of our culture, and the quality of our client relationships, all of which serve as solid foundations for future growth.”