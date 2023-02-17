VitrA Bathrooms India appoints Tirthankar Sarkar as the New Sr. Country Manager

Tirthankar Sarkar, senior country manager, VitrA Bathrooms India says, “India is a complex, multifaceted nation that offers tremendous opportunities, which is where our years of experience come into play. It is with great pleasure that I take up this new position. I joined VitrA because I could see the company's potential. I appreciated the value of the skills and expertise needed to deliver challenging, important projects and operations, and develop innovative products. In my brief time with the company, I have been impressed by the tenacity of our culture, and the quality of our client relationships, all of which serve as solid foundations for future growth.”