VLCC announces Vikas Gupta as CEO

“For over 3 decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry.” said Vikas Gupta, on his appointment as Group CEO of VLCC.