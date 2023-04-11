VLCC announces Vikas Gupta as CEO

Vikas Gupta joins from Nykaa where he was CEO of SuperStore, Nykaa's eB2B business.
VLCC, has announced the appointment of Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect. The announcement comes after Carlyle, a global investment firm with US$ 369bn in Assets Under Management, announced a strategic partnership with VLCC through the acquisition of majority stake in the company in Dec 2022.
Prior to joining VLCC, Vikas was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that, he was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer for Flipkart between 2019-21. Vikas started his career as a management trainee with HUL in 1998 and spent 21 years with Unilever, leading brand marketing for Lux, Dove, Dirt Is Good brands and was Executive Director of Home Care for Unilever Indonesia.
Amit Jain, managing director and head, Carlyle India Advisors said, “We are excited to welcome Vikas as the Group's CEO. He brings muti-decadal, global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms. Vikas will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organization will benefit from his leadership.”
“For over 3 decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry.” said Vikas Gupta, on his appointment as Group CEO of VLCC.