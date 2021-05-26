VMLY&R appoints Payal Vaidya as EVP, Experience Design

Payal is formally trained in design thinking and holds a Master’s in Design Management from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD, US). She has spoken at national and global events including the WMM’s Multicultural National Women’s Conference, in the US as well as facilitated workshops to guide clients find strategic solutions by tapping into human-centred and design thinking principles. Payal mentors South Asian women creatives in New York City, Designers at ADPList, and serves as the Chair and Host of the Service Design Speaker series at International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) for US and Europe.