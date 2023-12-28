Voyage Eyewear appoints Sahil Sharma as Director of Marketing

Varun Agarwal, co-founder of Voyage Eyewear, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sahil to Voyage Eyewear's leadership team. As pioneers who revolutionised eyewear by embracing a digital-first approach through our omnichannel experiences, our commitment to placing the customer at the core of our innovations remains unwavering as we pursue accelerated growth. Sahil’s exceptional ability to fuse strategic vision with impeccable execution makes him the perfect fit to significantly amplify our marketing endeavors. We have full confidence that his leadership will unlock novel avenues such as social commerce and experiential consumer engagement, further realizing our founding vision of making premium eyewear not just visible but accessible across diverse demographics."