Voyage Eyewear appoints Sahil Sharma as Director of Marketing

Voyage Eyewear, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand has appointed Sahil Sharma as its director of marketing. In this new position, Sahil Sharma will be responsible for driving Voyage Eyewear's marketing strategies and expanding the brand's reach on a local and global scale. His primary goal is to ensure sustainable growth for the brand while emphasising its unique value proposition across various consumer segments.
Varun Agarwal, co-founder of Voyage Eyewear, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sahil to Voyage Eyewear's leadership team. As pioneers who revolutionised eyewear by embracing a digital-first approach through our omnichannel experiences, our commitment to placing the customer at the core of our innovations remains unwavering as we pursue accelerated growth. Sahil’s exceptional ability to fuse strategic vision with impeccable execution makes him the perfect fit to significantly amplify our marketing endeavors. We have full confidence that his leadership will unlock novel avenues such as social commerce and experiential consumer engagement, further realizing our founding vision of making premium eyewear not just visible but accessible across diverse demographics."
Sahil Sharma, director of marketing, Voyage Eyewear, said, "The prospect of shaping Voyage Eyewear’s trajectory to lead the future of eyewear fashion is incredibly invigorating. Having spearheaded impactful digital transformations that drove sustainable business impacts in my previous roles, I resonate deeply with Voyage Eyewear’s challenger mindset that disrupts conventional industry norms. My primary focus will revolve around pioneering innovative marketing strategies and models, positioning Voyage Eyewear as a household name that redefines consumers’ eyewear preferences."