Wavemaker appoints Sindhuja Rai as APAC CEO

As APAC CEO, Rai will drive the strategy and execution of how Wavemaker positively provokes growth for its clients and people around the region.
Wavemaker announced that it has appointed Sindhuja Rai as CEO in Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore and reporting to global CEO Toby Jenner, Rai joins the media agency from Mondelēz International.
As APAC CEO, Rai will drive the strategy and execution of how Wavemaker positively provokes growth for their clients and people around the region. Rai will join the Wavemaker Global Executive team, as well as the GroupM APAC Leadership Team ExCo, and collaborate closely with GroupM and WPP leaders across the region to connect the breadth and depth of the group's capabilities to drive growth on behalf of Wavemaker's clients.
Rai currently leads Global Media Investment & AMEA Consumer Experience at Mondelēz International. Her leadership has step changed Mondelez’s media ROI, driven by creative excellence, engaging brand activation and a constant consumer centric approach. With 20+ years in marketing, her experience also spans media agencies, among others Mindshare and Publicis Media.
Rai has been featured on Campaign’s Asia-Pacific Power List in 2021, 2022 and 2023. She is a passionate advocate for inclusivity, and champions her belief in a more diverse and equitable workforce through mentoring and coaching.
Toby Jenner, global CEO at Wavemaker said: “I’d like to thank Mondelēz and Jon Halvorson in particular for supporting Sindhuja’s transition from Mondelēz to Wavemaker. It’s all credit to Jon how highly regarded Sindhuja is. She is smart and driven with huge integrity. She knows our business well from our relationship with Mondelēz, and her regional leadership and global sensitivity make her ideally positioned to take Wavemaker to the next level. Sindhuja will make a massive difference to our clients and our people across the region, making us incredibly well-positioned for continued success. I'm so thrilled she's joining our business.”
Sindhuja Rai said: “I’m truly excited to join the many familiar faces at Wavemaker. Over the years, I’ve enjoyed the collaborative relationship with everyone at the agency, and I’ve been impressed by its culture of positive provocation. I’m now looking forward to building on this established success while utilising my client experience to drive meaningful growth for Wavemaker, it’s clients and our people in the region.”
Jon Halvorsen, global SVP consumer experience at Mondelēz International said: “Over the past 12 years Sindhuja has been a standout performer within the Mondelēz organization. Under her leadership we've consistently delivered double digit ROI growth, led the industry/region in digital excellence and pioneered critical new capabilities in consumer data, personalisation and AI. Her ability to drive volume and build strong brands through standout consumer experiences is unique and unparalleled. I know that in her new role she is going to be an amazing partner to many media leaders, category presidents and CMOs as she has been at Mondelēz.”
Rai will take up the role from September 2023.