Wavemaker appoints Sindhuja Rai as APAC CEO

Toby Jenner, global CEO at Wavemaker said: “I’d like to thank Mondelēz and Jon Halvorson in particular for supporting Sindhuja’s transition from Mondelēz to Wavemaker. It’s all credit to Jon how highly regarded Sindhuja is. She is smart and driven with huge integrity. She knows our business well from our relationship with Mondelēz, and her regional leadership and global sensitivity make her ideally positioned to take Wavemaker to the next level. Sindhuja will make a massive difference to our clients and our people across the region, making us incredibly well-positioned for continued success. I'm so thrilled she's joining our business.”