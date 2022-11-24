WebEngage onboards three new strategic hires

“As a philosophy, we have always maintained discipline in our growth and kept an eye on the long haul. This is the reason why WebEngage is considered one of the most enduring companies within the B2B SaaS ecosystem. In our 11 years journey, the company has never laid off a single employee and we will never have to do so in the future. In fact, we looking to hire more than 100 folks for over 30 open positions currently across multiple locations in India, UAE and Indonesia. The ride has just begun and we have the tickets to the front row seats for anyone who wants to join our journey of Simplifying Retention For the World.” he added.